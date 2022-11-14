BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ex-Condors athletic trainer Chad Drown on Monday pleaded not guilty to two felonies stemming from his arrest in a child sex sting operation.

Arrested Oct. 9, Drown is accused of attempting to meet someone he believed was a 15-year-old boy for sex, according to court documents. He is no longer with the Condors.

Defense lawyer Kyle J. Humphrey speaks outside the courthouse.

In court, Drown’s attorney, Kyle J. Humphrey, argued against allowing the media to photograph his client, saying law enforcement has engaged in what he called an almost conspiratorial approach through its news releases on these types of cases, resulting in a media “feeding frenzy.” That type of attention can taint a jury pool and prevent his client from getting a fair trial, he said.

Judge Gloria Cannon said she was allowing photography only for Monday’s hearing. Other judges will handle future filming requests.

According to sheriff’s officials, Drown “turned the conversation sexual” after meeting someone — actually a sheriff’s detective — on the gay dating app Grindr who said they were 15. He made arrangements to meet, court filings say, and showed up at a local park with the intent to engage in sex acts.

Drown, out on $57,500 bail, is due back in court Jan. 25.

After the hearing, Humphrey said sheriff’s officials have begun writing news releases and reports differently on these types of cases after he established some of the claims they made were fictional. Investigators said they maintained profiles on dating websites indicating they were minors, but the reality, Humphrey said, is they don’t give their age until after engaging in sexually explicit conversation with those who contact their profile.

It’s not until after encouraging sex the detectives “decide they should be 15,” or whatever age they’re claiming for a particular investigation, the attorney said. These cases typically end with arrests once the other person shows up at an agreed upon meeting place, but Humphrey said arriving for a meeting doesn’t mean the person intended to have sex.

“In all of the cases that I’ve been dealing with it is as true for the people that meet people through the internet as it is for people that meet people on a blind date, you don’t know if you actually want to have sex with somebody until you meet them,” Humphrey said. “But that’s overlooked, and this lie is being told that that’s why these people are meeting. They’re meeting to meet people.”

People arrested in these cases haven’t harmed children and wouldn’t harm children but are being treated as if they’re child molesters, with prosecutors demanding they register for life as sex offenders, Humphrey said.

“My experience has been that most of these people are pretty highly functional people with jobs and are not antisocial,” he said. “They don’t have the criminality you would see in other types of offenders.”

Drown told a sergeant he never intended to have sex with a minor, according to sheriff’s reports.

Drown said he believed the person he was communicating with was 18, and he went to the park to dissuade the person from doing anything sexual with minors, according to the reports. He told the sergeant he had been “catfished” into a bad situation when he was 19 and wanted to deter others from meeting minors.

The reports also say Drown, during the online chat, suggested meeting in a Walmart bathroom after a detective — who earlier said he was underage — told Drown he was at the store with his mother. They eventually planned to meet at Olive Park West, where Drown was arrested.