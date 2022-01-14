Ex-cocktail lounge owner, nurse confirmed for trial in child sex case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The former owner of Bakersfield cocktail lounge Green Room and a woman who worked as a nurse have been confirmed for trial later this month on charges they engaged in sex acts with a child.

A trial estimated to last 30 days has been scheduled Jan. 24 in Department 2 of Kern County Superior Court for Frank Mark Sanchez and Tauney Lee Van Sickle.

Sanchez, 57, is accused by the alleged victim, now an adult, of engaging in sex acts with her beginning when she was 5. Sanchez admitted to the abuse following his arrest in 2017, according to court documents.

Van Sickle, who dated Sanchez years ago, was filmed engaging in sex acts with the child when the girl was 11, according to the documents. She admitted committing the acts to make money for a “sex blog” run by Sanchez, documents said.

Van Sickle was 31 at the time of her arrest and is free on bail. Sanchez is held on $1 million bail. He owned the Green Room on Chester Avenue at the time of his arrest.