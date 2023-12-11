BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former City Council candidate Rajvir Gill on Monday had a hearing postponed two months on charges alleging he tried to hire hit men to shoot members of a Sikh temple and set fire to the structure.

Rajvir Gill, 61, had his preliminary hearing — at which a judge decides if there’s enough evidence for the case to proceed — moved to Feb. 9, according to court records. He’s free on $60,000 bail.

Police said Gill, arrested on March 4, approached several people to shoot leaders of the Shaheed temple in southwest Bakersfield. Police said he also wanted them to burn the temple.

Gill ran for Ward 7 City Council last year and lost to Manpreet Kaur.

Jose Linares, who had been employed by Gill, told 17 News the ex-candidate had for years been involved in disputes with others at the temple. Linares said he and other workers rejected Gill’s proposals, and as a result, he fired them and threatened to report them to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Gill has pleaded not guilty to nine felonies and two misdemeanors.