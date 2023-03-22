BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former City Council candidate Rajvir Gill was charged Wednesday with seven counts of soliciting criminal acts in connection with allegedly trying to hire hit men to shoot members of a Sikh temple and set fire to the structure.

Gill, 60, is due in court Friday for his formal arraignment. He’s free on $60,000 bail.

Gill was arrested March 4 after police said he approached several people to shoot leaders of the Shaheed temple in southwest Bakersfield. He also sought people to burn the structure, police said.

Jose Linares, who had been employed by Gill, told 17 News the ex-candidate had for years been involved in disputes with others at the temple. Linares said he and other workers rejected Gill’s proposal they burn down the temple, and as a result he fired them and threatened to report them to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Gill ran for Ward 7 City Council last year and lost to Manpreet Kaur.