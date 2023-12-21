BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge on Thursday set bail at $175,000 for a former California Highway Patrol officer accused of sexually abusing a teen boy, finding he didn’t pose a physical threat and wasn’t a flight risk.

That’s a marked reduction from the $1 million bail previously set for James Plas Grider, but it could be adjusted yet again: Prosecutors intend to seek more charges against him on allegations he hid cameras in a bathroom and bedroom in his home and recorded multiple people without their knowledge.

Grider, 45, currently faces seven felonies in connection with the sex abuse allegations. The alleged victim is now an adult and spoke with authorities earlier this year.

Grider resigned from the CHP — he worked in the Buttonwillow area — and surrendered in June but was released from custody without being charged after prosecutors sent the case back for further investigation.

He was arrested Dec. 4 while working a new job as a long-haul trucker.

In asking for a reduction in bail, defense lawyer Kyle J. Humphrey noted Grider turned himself in when he learned police were looking for him in June. He said Grider has strong ties to the community and didn’t try to flee the state or country following his earlier release.

Prosecutor Brad Taconi asked the court to keep bail at $1 million or set no bail. He said Grider showed criminal sophistication by getting rid of a cellphone and removing electronics from his home after he became aware of the investigation. Additionally, he said, the alleged victim, who had been living out of state, has returned to Kern County.

Ultimately, Judge John Oglesby set bail at the usual amount for the crimes Grider is accused of committing. He cited the state Supreme Court’s 2021 Humphrey decision (no connection to Kyle Humphrey), which found bail must be set at an amount a defendant can reasonably afford unless they pose a significant danger or flight risk.

The judge also removed a bail hold that would have required Grider prove money put up for bail wasn’t obtained through illegal means. The hold is usually reserved for cases involving drugs or organized crime. Oglesby found it didn’t apply to Grider’s case.

In arguing for the bail hold to remain in place, Taconi said another judge had approved it and he didn’t believe Oglesby could reverse the ruling.

Oglesby disagreed, saying he had the power to review a bail hold during a bail review hearing.

He then asked if Taconi had any evidence money from Grider would come from an unlawful source. Taconi said he did not.

A line from eminent 19th century poet and philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson then entered the conversation: “A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds.” Oglesby said he found it could at times be applied to the law.

“There is a problem with foolish consistency,” the judge said as he remarked on the persistence of Taconi’s argument for the bail hold despite not having evidence to justify it. Grider’s next hearing is scheduled Jan. 17.