BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former California Highway Patrol officer was sentenced Wednesday to a year in jail after being convicted of attempting to meet a minor for sex.

Brian Pardue was arrested three years ago after exchanging sexually graphic messages on a dating app with a person who said they were 16. The other person was actually a sheriff’s investigator operating a decoy account as part of a sting operation.

Convicted of contacting and arranging to meet a minor for a sex act, Pardue, in addition to jail time, received two years’ probation and must register as a sex offender, prosecutors said. It hasn’t been determined how long the registration will last.

Pardue left the CHP shortly after his arrest.

Defense attorneys Kyle J. Humphrey and Jared Thompson, of Humphrey & Thompson, argued at trial Pardue believed from the start he was communicating with an adult. They said the decoy account created by the investigator was of an 18-year-old woman, and the profile photo depicted an adult.

The attorneys argued Pardue was role-playing, noting he never left his house to meet with the other person.

After sentencing, Humphrey said Pardue has been evaluated by a forensic psychologist who determined he’s not a risk to the community. The attorney said he argued for probation instead of jail time, noting Pardue has already lost his reputation and career, and will live with the stigma of being a convicted sex offender.

“You have a person who’s led a crime-free life and lost everything, except their family, because of this,” Humphrey said.

He added Pardue is at risk while in custody because of his former profession.

Prosecutor Ken Russell told jurors Pardue continued to engage in sexually explicit talk even after being told the decoy was 16 during their July 3, 2020, chats. He said the former officer discussed meeting in person but later canceled.

After last month’s conviction, District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release, “Pardue not only failed in his duty to protect our community, his actions directed at a minor proved him to be a sexual threat to children.”