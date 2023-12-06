BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former California Highway Patrol officer pleaded not guilty Wednesday to seven charges alleging he engaged in sex acts with a minor.

James Plas Grider faced the front of the courtroom throughout his arraignment as defense lawyer Kyle J. Humphrey argued bail should be reduced from $1 million to $100,000.

Court Commissioner Sally Ackerknecht, however, said another judge granted a bail hold resulting in the higher amount, and she wouldn’t reverse it. She told Humphrey he can file a motion for bail reduction to be heard at a later date.

A preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 18.

Additionally, Grider was served a criminal protective order barring him from contacting the alleged victim, who was over 14 at the time and is now an adult.

Grider, 45, was previously arrested in June but was released as the investigation continued. He was rearrested Monday.

He was employed by the CHP at the time of the alleged sexual abuse, which occurred over a span of several years, police said. It did not appear Grider met the teen in the course of his job duties, police said.