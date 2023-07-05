BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Wednesday found a former California Highway Patrol officer guilty of attempting to meet a minor for a sex act.

Brian Pardue, 53, was found guilty of contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sex offense and arranging to meet a minor for a sex act. The verdict was greeted with a loud gasp followed by tears from family and friends of Pardue. A woman mouthed “I love you” to Pardue as she left the courtroom.

Judge John W. Lua ordered Pardue taken into custody pending his Aug. 2 sentencing hearing.

Afterward, Pardue attorney Kyle J. Humphrey said he was disappointed and his client’s family was heartbroken. He said he “absolutely” disagreed with the verdict and if anyone applied the legal standard of beyond a reasonable doubt Pardue would have been found not guilty.

Pardue faces lifetime sex offender registration and a potential prison term of more than three years, but Humphrey said he’s going to argue for probation given that his client has no prior criminal record, served in law enforcement and, in this case, interacted with an account controlled by a sheriff’s investigator, not an actual minor.

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release no one — including law enforcement officers — is above the law.

“Pardue not only failed in his duty to protect our community, his actions directed at a minor proved him to be a sexual threat to children,” Zimmer said. “In addition to facing a potential prison sentence, Pardue’s sentence should require him to register as a sex offender.”

The jury began deliberating late Thursday and reached a verdict at 1:46 p.m. on Wednesday. Court was not in session on Tuesday, so the jury deliberated about three days in all.

On July 3, 2020, Pardue was arrested after exchanging sexually graphic messages on a dating app with a person who said they were 16. The other person was actually a sheriff’s investigator operating a decoy account as part of a sting operation.

Humphrey and Jared Thompson, of Humphrey & Thompson, have argued Pardue believed from the start he was communicating with an adult. The decoy account created by the investigator was of an 18-year-old woman, and the profile photo was that of an adult. The attorneys argued Pardue was role-playing, noting he never left his house to meet with the other person.

Prosecutor Ken Russell told jurors during his closing argument last week that Pardue continued to engage in sexually explicit talk even after being told the decoy was 16. He said Pardue discussed meeting in person but later canceled and was arrested at his home. Pardue was a CHP officer at the time.