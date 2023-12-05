BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former California Highway Patrol officer who worked in Kern County has been charged with seven felonies in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a teenager, according to court records.

James Plas Grider, 45, was taken into custody early Monday and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon, booking records show.

Grider was previously arrested in June but was later released as the investigation continued.

He was employed by the CHP at the time of the alleged sexual abuse, which occurred over a span of several years, police said at the time of the earlier arrest. Police said the alleged victim was over 14, and it didn’t appear Grider’s employment resulted in him meeting the teen.