BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former California Highway Patrol officer was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexually abusing a child, Bakersfield police said.

James Grider, 44, was employed by the CHP at the time of the alleged sexual abuse, which occurred over a span of several years, police said. It doesn’t appear his employment resulted in him coming in contact with the alleged victim, who was over 14, police said.

Grider was in custody on $100,000 bail Friday afternoon, according to booking records.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.