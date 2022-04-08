BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The former owner of Bakersfield cocktail lounge Green Room and his ex-girlfriend accepted plea agreements Friday on charges they engaged in sex acts with a child.

Frank Mark Sanchez, 58, pleaded guilty to sex with a child 10 or younger and Tauney Lee Van Sickle pleaded no contest to continuous sexual abuse of a child and lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, according to court records.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said a gag order remains in effect and he could not comment.

Sentencing is scheduled July 11.

The victim, now an adult, accused Sanchez of engaging in sex acts with her beginning when she was 5. Sanchez admitted to the abuse following his arrest in 2017, according to court documents.

Van Sickle, who dated Sanchez years ago, was filmed performing sex acts with the child when the girl was 11, according to the documents. Van Sickle told police she took part to make money for a “sex blog” run by Sanchez, documents said.

Van Sickle was 31 at the time of her arrest.

At the time of his arrest, Sanchez owned the Green Room on Chester Avenue.