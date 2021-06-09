Ex-Bakersfield teacher sent ‘nasty’ messages to underage former students: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who taught at an elementary school in Bakersfield sent multiple inappropriate messages to two underage former students and was recorded touching himself during a video chat, according to newly released court documents.

Police were alerted to the alleged misconduct Dec. 5 when the older sister of one of the former students said she discovered Kyle Puette had been sending “nasty” messages to her sister through Instagram, the documents say. She said she secretly recorded a Facetime chat where Puette, although clothed, was moaning and “clearly masturbating,” according to the filings.

The other alleged victim said she believed Puette had been leaving presents on her doorstep, the documents say.

Puette, 37, was arrested April 29 in Valley Center in San Diego County, where he was employed at Valley Center Elementary School. He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of exhibiting harmful matter to a minor and six counts of contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense.

A laptop, iPhone and iPad were seized from his residence, the documents say.

According to the documents, Puette initiated contact with the former Bakersfield students. He taught at Louise Sandrini Elementary School from 2013 to 2017.

The documents contain transcripts of chats Puette is accused of having with the girls. Investigators noted Puette makes repeated references to masturbating in one thread, and continues to do so even after asking one girl her age and acknowledging “ohh (sic) you’re too young.”

Puette in one message thread tells a girl he’s “petting the cat.” She responds that she loves cats and asks to see the animal, and he tells her “no its (sic) personal, but feels so gooooood (sic),” the filings say.

Puette is held without bail and due back in court July 8.