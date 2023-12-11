BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former campus supervisor at Arvin High School pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to manufacture and mailing explosive devices, federal prosecutors said. He also pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents.

Angelo Jackson Mendiver, 27, used an Instagram account to sell explosives and materials, working closely with a male student from East Bakersfield High School, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of California. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count, prosecutors say. Sentencing is set for April.

In May, Mendiver mailed explosives that prosecutors said had the capacity to injure or kill, according to court documents.

A DOJ release said Mendiver sent a message to the teen that included a photo of titanium salute, “an explosive device, followed by two videos he took of homemade explosive devices that he had made and the statement that ‘homemade kills all consumer.'”

A search warrant executed at Mendiver’s residence in June turned up roughly 500 pounds of explosives and explosive materials, officials said. Another 500 pounds of explosives and explosive materials were seized at the juvenile’s house.