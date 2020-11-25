‘Everyone is getting it’: Warrant says Kern inmate received thousands in unemployment benefits in alleged fraud scheme

The inmate is one of tens of thousands incarcerated statewide who fraudulently filed for benefits, authorities say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In July, a claim for unemployment benefits filed on behalf of Richard Derderian identified him as a self-employed barber and custom painter who had been without work since March because of the coronavirus.

The state Employment Development Department quickly approved his claim, and Derderian eventually received a total of $21,710 before investigators discovered he wasn’t an unemployed barber. Or a painter. In fact, he hadn’t been working at all when the pandemic hit.

Derderian, 40, was an inmate at Shafter’s Modified Community Correctional Facility, one of more than 20,000 inmates in 38 prison across the state who investigators say received payments in a massive fraud scheme to get illegal unemployment benefits. Authorities say the alleged fraud resulted in more than $140 million paid to inmates in the form of benefit cards issued by the state unemployment fund, the Associated Press reported.

A document filed in Kern County Superior Court details how Derderian allegedly conspired with a friend on the outside to file the claim. The friend, Melissa Godshall, is accused of listing her La Mesa address as the location of Derderian’s fictitious business, and identifying herself in the application as a workplace supervisor.

The scheme began July 8, according to the document, when Derderian called Godshall from the Shafter facility and asked her to file an unemployment claim for him. Derderian told her, “Everyone is getting it,” says the document.

The calls between Derderian and Godshall were recorded, as is the case with nearly all calls made to or from inmates held at correctional facilities statewide.

Godshall agreed to file the claim, the document says. Derderian told her it didn’t matter what she listed as his job. He said other inmates claimed they were dog walkers who lost their job due to the pandemic, the filing says.

They eventually agreed to say he was a barber and painter who made $10,000 a month before COVID-19 shut his business down, according to the document. On July 20, Godshall called Derderian and said she received an EDD debit card for $14,880. She paid herself $2,000, and Derderian asked her to put the rest into a Cash App account she created for him, the document says.

The two received thousands more before the alleged fraud was discovered, the filing says.

Derderian and Godshall were each arraigned on six felonies Nov. 20, and are next due in court Jan. 8.