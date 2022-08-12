BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Inmate Marcos Rosales, who escaped custody from the downtown jail after allegedly attacking a deputy on Aug. 9, is in custody, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 12:50 p.m. Rosales was found at an apartment complex on Washington Street near Potomac Avenue.

The office said over the last few days, KCSO developed a probable cause to arrest Adrian Diaz, 30, on suspicion to help Rosales escape. Diaz was found and arrested on Aug. 10 but Rosales was not.

According to the office, Rosales is to be booked on his original charges and additional charges which include escape, assaulting a peace officer and carjacking.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle taken during the carjacking was found near South H Street and Belle Terrace.

Rosales was originally in custody on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine for sale and possession of a controlled substance while armed, according to KCSO.