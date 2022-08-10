BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who escaped from a sheriff’s deputy Tuesday had been in custody on charges including attempted murder in a shooting that happened near a restaurant last year, according to a Kern County Sheriff’s Office report.

Marcos Rosales, 34, is one of two men charged in connection with a March 31, 2021, shooting targeting two men at a home just south of the restaurant, which is unnamed in the probable cause declaration filed by investigators. No one was injured.

Rosales and Gabriel Arista, 29, each face two counts of murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, two counts of assault with a gun and firearm possession by a felon, according to court records. Rosales is also charged with drug possession for sales.

Detectives identified Rosales through surveillance footage from the restaurant and a gas station, according to the declaration. He was arrested April 20 of last year and a loaded gun and large amount of methamphetamine were found in his home, the document says.

Court records list two other pending felony cases against Rosales. He has a court hearing scheduled Aug. 29.

On Tuesday morning, Rosales escaped from a deputy taking him to a medical appointment in Downtown Bakersfield by releasing a powdery substance into the deputy’s eyes while being removed from a vehicle, according to sheriff’s officials. The deputy gave chase but Rosales carjacked a woman and drove away, officials said.

He remained at large as of Wednesday morning.