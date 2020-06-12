Embezzlement charges filed against former general manager of Bear Valley Community Services District

BEAR VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KGET) Eight counts of embezzlement by a public officer have been filed against former Bear Valley Community Services District General Manager David Edmonds, police said Friday.

The charges allege Edmonds on multiple occasions returned office supplies and equipment purchased with a district credit card and, instead of crediting the returns to the card, obtained gift cards valued at about $5,000, according to Bear Valley police.

He then used the gift cards to buy items for his personal use, according to a release sent by the police department.

Edmonds served as the district’s general manager from July 2014 to June 2018.

No court hearings have yet been scheduled. The charges were filed Tuesday, according to court records.