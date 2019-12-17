Eldest daughter of Leslie Chance continues testimony in mother’s murder trial

Defendant Leslie Chance listens to opening statements at her murder trial. Courtesy The Bakersfield Californian

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The jury in the murder trial of Leslie Chance on Tuesday continued to hear testimony from Chance’s eldest daughter.

Jessica Bulman viewed surveillance video taken from multiple locations and was asked by defense attorney Tony Lidgett if she recognized her mother on the footage.

Chance’s husband, Todd Chance, was gunned down the morning of Aug. 25, 2013. On that morning, Leslie Chance told investigators, she never left her house, but prosecutors say she killed her husband and was caught on multiple surveillance cameras as she made her way back home.

Defense attorney Tony Lidgett during opening statements in the trial of Leslie Chance.

Bulman testified that after her mother’s arrest in 2016 investigators showed her surveillance footage of her mother but misled her as to when the footage was taken.

She burst into tears upon seeing her mother on video from the Walmart on Colony Lane because she believed the footage was from Aug. 25, 2013, Bulman testified. If it had been taken on that date, it would have meant her mother had lied about her whereabouts.

In fact, the footage in which Bulman identified her mother was taken 12 days earlier. Bulman testified detectives never told her that.

In addition to asking her about the videos, Lidgett questioned Bulman about her truthfulness.

“Did your mother ever ask you to lie on the stand for her?” he asked.

“No,” Bulman said.

“Would you ever lie on the stand for her?” Lidgett asked.

“No,” she said.

Bulman testified she wouldn’t be able to live with herself if she lied at trial.

Prosecutors Andrea Kohler and Art Norris say Chance, 52, killed her husband after discovering he’d rekindled a romance with an old flame. She also stood to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in life insurance.

Lidgett has argued Chance and her husband had no issues, either in their relationship or financially, and she had no motive to kill him. Surveillance footage the prosecution claims shows Chance on the morning of the killing is inconclusive, he said.

Tuesday marked the seventh day of trial. Judge Charles R. Brehmer told the jury the trial is on pace to finish either the third or fourth week of January.