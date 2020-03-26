Elderly bank robber sentenced to two years in prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 67-year-old man who robbed a bank in downtown Bakersfield has been sentenced to two years in prison.

David Charles Smith pleaded no contest to second-degree robbery for a heist that occurred at the Wells Fargo Bank at 1300 22nd St.

Police arrested him about two hours after the July 31 robbery. They found him near Garces Circle in possession of evidence linking him to the crime.

In 2009, Smith pleaded no contest to a felony drug possession charge, court records show. Three years later, he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of drug possession.

Smith also has a robbery conviction from 1996, records show.