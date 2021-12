BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prison employees found 18 cellphones in two packages shipped to inmates at Kern Valley State Prison in early December, according to a court filing.

On Dec. 3, an investigator retrieved two suspicious packages sent to the Delano prison and found the cellphones plus 18 charging cables and charging blocks hidden in commissary items, according to the filing.

The total “prison value” of the items was estimated at $68,400, the filing says.