Eight suspects arrested on burglary and looting charges in shoe store break-in

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said they arrested eight people suspected of burglarizing a shoe store in south Bakersfield, half of whom they detained at the store and the other half apprehended following a brief vehicle chase.

Witnesses reported at about 5:23 p.m. that roughly 20 people broke the front windows of the WSS Shoes store at 1619 Panama Lane and began stealing merchandise, according to police. Officers chased down a vehicle fleeing the scene and arrested its four occupants.

Johnathan Gage, 24, Demetre James, 38, Deanthony James, 29, Edgar Mendoza, 28, Pearl Dean, 26, and three juveniles were arrested on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy and looting. Police said the juveniles were released to their parents.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.