Eight arrested in child sex sting, deputies say

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Eight people were arrested in a child sex sting in which undercover detectives posed as children online, according to sheriff’s officials.

Each person was arrested on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts and meeting with a minor with the intention of performing lewd acts, according to a sheriff’s news release.

Sheriff’s officials said the following were taken into custody: Brandon Gallo Trevino, 19; Roberto Martinez, 45; James Louis Cazares, 39; Roberto Concepcion Bakani, 50; Cory Michael Sweeten, 30; Donald Tippit Fitzsimmons, 46; Nathan Allen Curtis, 50; and Travis Ray Powers, 45.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News