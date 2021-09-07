Eight arrested in child sex sting, deputies say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Eight people were arrested in a child sex sting in which undercover detectives posed as children online, according to sheriff’s officials.

Each person was arrested on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts and meeting with a minor with the intention of performing lewd acts, according to a sheriff’s news release.

Sheriff’s officials said the following were taken into custody: Brandon Gallo Trevino, 19; Roberto Martinez, 45; James Louis Cazares, 39; Roberto Concepcion Bakani, 50; Cory Michael Sweeten, 30; Donald Tippit Fitzsimmons, 46; Nathan Allen Curtis, 50; and Travis Ray Powers, 45.