East Bakersfield shooting wounds juvenile, prompts school lockouts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A juvenile was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon in east Bakersfield, prompting emergency lockouts at several schools.

The male juvenile was taken to a hospital and his condition was unknown, Kern County sheriff’s spokeswoman Danielle Kernkamp said. His age was not released.

A person of interest was taken into custody, Kernkamp said.

The shooting was reported at 2:48 p.m. at Breckenridge Road and Palomino Drive, she said.

Foothill High and Voorhies Elementary schools had brief lockouts and Orangewood Elementary was placed on lockdown, according to school officials.

A lockout involves securing buildings so no one can enter. It differs from a lockdown, which involves not just locking school buildings but turning out the lights and remaining silent and out of sight.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.