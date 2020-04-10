East Bakersfield shooting leaves one man wounded

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was hospitalized after a shooting Friday afternoon in East Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police said officers were called to a report of a shooting near the area of Oregon and Gage streets at around 3:12 p.m.

Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital with “moderate” wounds.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.