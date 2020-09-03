East Bakersfield homicide suspect arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect has been arrested in the July stabbing death of a man in East Bakersfield, deputies said.

Miguel Bravo, 29, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder in the death of 28-year-old Tanner Alan Blankenship, according to sheriff’s officials.

Blankenship was stabbed around 1:30 a.m. July 20 near the Backyard Organics medical marijuana dispensary on River Boulevard near Knotts Street, deputies said. He was taken by a private vehicle to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.