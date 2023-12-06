BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There’s a new development to the March 4 crash that resulted in the deaths of two sisters and serious injuries to a third.

As previously reported, the sisters fled two vehicles around 3 a.m. after a man accused them of stealing a cellphone. They drove to the end of McKee Road, where their car became airborne and landed on Highway 99.

The car then collided with a pickup, police said, and went up in flames. Killed were Karime Duarte, 21, and Jennifer Duarte, 15. Diana Ponce, 23, was injured.

Newly-released court documents say the pickup’s driver, Viridiana Rojas, 33, showed signs of being impaired.

Rojas, of Santa Paula, is charged with misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol. The reports say she was also driving without a license.

She told police she had been visiting friends in Bakersfield and was driving back to Santa Paula when the crash occurred. She said she drank a single White Claw hard seltzer the night before, the documents say.

“As Rojas was talking to me, she was displaying the objective signs of being under the influence of alcohol including red, watery eyes, slow slurred speech, and the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath and person,” an investigator wrote in the documents.

Rojas refused to give a breath sample, the documents say. Following her arrest, she consented to having her blood drawn.

Test results revealed a blood-alcohol content of 0.07%, the documents say, just below the legal limit of 0.08%. Her blood was drawn a little more than two hours after the crash.

No court hearing was listed for Rojas as of Wednesday afternoon.

Tevin Brandt, the man who accused the sisters of having his cellphone, and Gustavo Montoya, the Uber driver, are each charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving. Brandt has a preliminary hearing scheduled for late January; Montoya remains at large.

Brandt, 30, told police he had been out partying the night before. Later, he noticed his phone was missing and contacted Montoya, who had driven him home. Montoya returned and they didn’t find the phone in his vehicle.

Brandt then used his girlfriend’s cellphone to track his phone to Macau Street, where he confronted the sisters as they delivered newspapers, according to court documents. It’s alleged both he and Montoya chased the sisters’ car in separate vehicles.

After the crash, Brandt went back to Macau Street and found the phone in a different rideshare vehicle, the reports say.