BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Methamphetamine, crack cocaine and marijuana were seized from the home of a Wasco man on felony probation, according to the Kern County Probation Department.

Officers searched the home of a 63-year-old man last week and found 89 grams of meth, 4.8 grams of crack cocaine and 8 pounds of marijuana, according to probation officials. The search was conducted at a home on Gaston Street and the man was arrested on suspicion of drug-related offenses, officials said.