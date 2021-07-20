Drug investigation leads to multiple arrests: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An undercover investigation resulted in authorities arresting four men and seizing 53 pounds of methamphetamine and a loaded handgun, according to sheriff’s officials.

Casmiro Violante-Lopez, 42, Ricardo Ceballos, 44, Jesus Rodriguez-Quezada, 38 and Jesus Violante-Ayala, 21, were arrested Tuesday at the conclusion of the investigation, officials said.

Deputies said Violante-Lopez, Ceballos and Rodriguez-Quezada were taken into custody in the 2600 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue. Violante-Ayala was arrested in a home in the 1700 block of Jefferson Street after investigators said they served a warrant and found the meth inside.

Ceballos was in possession of the gun, officials said.