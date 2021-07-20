Drug investigation leads to multiple arrests: KCSO

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An undercover investigation resulted in authorities arresting four men and seizing 53 pounds of methamphetamine and a loaded handgun, according to sheriff’s officials.

Casmiro Violante-Lopez, 42, Ricardo Ceballos, 44, Jesus Rodriguez-Quezada, 38 and Jesus Violante-Ayala, 21, were arrested Tuesday at the conclusion of the investigation, officials said.

Deputies said Violante-Lopez, Ceballos and Rodriguez-Quezada were taken into custody in the 2600 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue. Violante-Ayala was arrested in a home in the 1700 block of Jefferson Street after investigators said they served a warrant and found the meth inside.

Ceballos was in possession of the gun, officials said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News