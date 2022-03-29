BAKERSFIELD,Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday, a Bakersfield resident was sentenced to more than three years in prison for possessing with intent to distribute more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Randal Jason Newell, 42, drove from Bakersfield to Mexico to obtain and smuggle drugs from Mexico to Bakersfield for a payment of $7,000.

In December 2020, Newell drove to the San Ysidro port of entry crossing from Mexico into the United States. Officers inspected his car and found about 98 packages containing approximately 111 pounds of meth hidden in the car’s gas tank, rear compartment wall, driver and passenger side exterior frame pillars, and underneath the floor, according to court documents.

On April 8, 2021, Newell and eight other defendants were charged in three related indictments for trafficking and purchasing to sell methamphetamine from a conspiracy orchestrated by Omar Alberto Navarro, 38, of Arvin. The other defendants are: Daniel Armendariz Mercado, 42; David Delgado Gonzalez, 38; Miguel Angel Martinez, 27; Amayrani Jared Arreguin, 25; and Yvette Gallegos, 23, all of Bakersfield; Lizette Mendez, 32, of Delano; and James Scott Gordon, 47, of Chico.

This case is the product of an investigation by several entities including Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Customs and Border Protection, the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Secret Service, the Bakersfield Police Department, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, the Shafter Police Department, the Kern County Probation Department, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the California Department of Motor Vehicles, and the California Highway Patrol.