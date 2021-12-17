Drone carrying cellphones crashed in Kern Valley State Prison yard: report

Crime Watch

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KVSP_1527898500399.jpg

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A drone carrying packages containing cellphones crashed inside a yard at Kern Valley State Prison over the summer, according to a newly-filed court document.

Prison staff saw an unknown object drop inside the Facility A yard on Aug. 30, according to a warrant filed by prison investigators. They went to where it fell and located a Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 drone and two packages.

Each package contained two cellphones with chargers, and one also had two pairs of Bluetooth earbuds, the warrant says.

The drone, equipped with a camera and releasing mechanism, had black electrical tape covering its lights, according to the warrant.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News