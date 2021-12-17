Drone carrying cellphones crashed in Kern Valley State Prison yard: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A drone carrying packages containing cellphones crashed inside a yard at Kern Valley State Prison over the summer, according to a newly-filed court document.

Prison staff saw an unknown object drop inside the Facility A yard on Aug. 30, according to a warrant filed by prison investigators. They went to where it fell and located a Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 drone and two packages.

Each package contained two cellphones with chargers, and one also had two pairs of Bluetooth earbuds, the warrant says.

The drone, equipped with a camera and releasing mechanism, had black electrical tape covering its lights, according to the warrant.