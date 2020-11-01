Drivers lead Bakersfield police on 2 overnight pursuits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two police pursuits overnight in Bakersfield ended in separate collisions.

The first chase began around 11:15 p.m. in Southwest Bakersfield. Witnesses say officers were in pursuit of a gray-colored vehicle with three people inside on Camp Street and McCleary Way. Two of them ran off while the driver stayed behind the wheel eventually crashing in a neighborhood east of Panama Lane and H Street. Witnesses say the driver fled but was eventually caught by police. It’s unclear what prompted the pursuit.

A second pursuit happened in South Bakersfield. The driver of the vehicle eventually crashed into a home on Planz Road and Agate Street. Witnesses tell 17 News, the driver of the vehicle also ran but was later apprehended. it’s unclear what prompted the second pursuit.