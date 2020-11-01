Drivers lead Bakersfield police on 2 overnight pursuits

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two police pursuits overnight in Bakersfield ended in separate collisions.

The first chase began around 11:15 p.m. in Southwest Bakersfield. Witnesses say officers were in pursuit of a gray-colored vehicle with three people inside on Camp Street and McCleary Way. Two of them ran off while the driver stayed behind the wheel eventually crashing in a neighborhood east of Panama Lane and H Street. Witnesses say the driver fled but was eventually caught by police. It’s unclear what prompted the pursuit.

A second pursuit happened in South Bakersfield. The driver of the vehicle eventually crashed into a home on Planz Road and Agate Street. Witnesses tell 17 News, the driver of the vehicle also ran but was later apprehended. it’s unclear what prompted the second pursuit.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News