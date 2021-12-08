Drivers can have their catalytic converters etched, painted Saturday to prevent theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local vehicle owners can have their catalytic converters etched and painted on Saturday in hopes of deterring their theft.

The Kern County District Attorney’s Office, Three Way Chevrolet and Bakersfield College’s automotive program are hosting an event to etch part the vehicle’s identification number and paint them in a bright color. The markings are intended to warn potential buyers the parts may be stolen.

The event takes place at Three Way Chevrolet at 4501 Wible Road on Dec. 11.

Car owners will need to pre-register for the event. There are limited spots available the District Attorney’s Office says. You can register for an appointment at this link, or call the Kern County District Attorney’s Office at 661-868-2435.

“Since 2020, the theft of catalytic converters has sky-rocketed 200% in Kern County and 300% in Bakersfield,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a statement. “The District Attorney’s Office is committed to providing the tools for vehicle owners and law enforcement to deter catalytic converter theft and help return recovered stolen converters to their rightful owners.”