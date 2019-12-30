Breaking News
Driver’s blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit in crash with bicyclist: police

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a motorist had a blood-alcohol content more than twice the legal limit when she struck a bicyclist then left the scene.

An officer witnessed the collision and chased after a red Chrysler minivan, pulling it over in a driveway in the 300 block of West Haloid Avenue.

The officer contact the driver, Brandy Nyssa Clair, 33, and immediately smelled alcohol, according to the Ridgecrest Police Department. She was arrested following field sobriety tests.

Police booked Clair on charges of DUI with injury and hit and run causing injury.

The bicyclist suffered minor injuries, police said.

