Driver who crashed into apartment pleads no contest to DUI, evading officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who crashed a car into an apartment complex while chased by the California Highway Patrol pleaded no contest Tuesday to two felonies.

Tomice Lee Fryman Jr., 47, faces 16 months in prison after pleading no contest to DUI causing bodily injury and recklessly evading a peace officer, according to the prosecutor’s office. Five other charges, including two gun-related offenses, were dismissed.

The CHP said the incident began around 1 a.m. April 27 when an officer on patrol saw a car barrel through a lane closure on Stockdale Highway and McDonald Way. The officer gave chase and the car refused to pull over.

The chase ended when the car crashed into an apartment on Belle Terrace near McDonald Way. Fry was taken into custody.

A woman inside the apartment received minor injuries.