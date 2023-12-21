BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A driver left two children behind in a vehicle and fled the scene on foot after crashing on Roberts Lane, according to CHP.

Investigators said the driver of a Volkswagon Jetta left a 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy at the crash site following a collision with a Cadillac CTS on Roberts Lane at Airport Drive just before 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

The driver then fled the scene heading northbound, according to CHP.

Officials said they don’t know how the driver is related to the two children. The girl and boy have since been returned home and were not injured in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Officers are working on identifying the driver.