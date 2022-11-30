BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced Tuesday for driving a vehicle during a brief chase after which his passenger ran and was fatally shot by police.

Ismael Gardea, 39, was sentenced to eight months after pleading no contest last month to recklessly evading police, according to court records. He also received four years in prison for a separate case in which he pleaded no contest to a felony assault charge, records show.

The evading charge stems from an incident that occurred at about 12:20 a.m. April 20 when officers tried to pull over a maroon Chevy Tahoe driving recklessly in the area of South H Street and Planz Road, police said. It matched the description of a stolen vehicle.

The Tahoe sped up and crashed into a pole within seconds. Gardea was arrested and passenger Jesus Javier Aleman, 33, ran into Planz Park, police said.

An officer chased Aleman and video footage captured him yelling at Aleman to stop reaching for his waistband and get on the ground. Aleman shot twice at the officer, who returned fire. Aleman was hit and died at the scene.