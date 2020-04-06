Driver of stolen vehicle arrested after ramming patrol vehicle, KCSO says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The driver of a stolen vehicle who rammed a deputy’s vehicle Monday afternoon has been arrested on charges including assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, sheriff’s officials said.

Jose Ruiz, 28, was taken into custody after abandoning the stolen vehicle and trying to get away by jumping fences and running through yards in east Bakersfield, deputies said.

The events leading to Ruiz’s arrest began at about 2:40 p.m. when deputies received a call from someone tracking their vehicle, which had been stolen, in the 6100 block of Niles Street. Deputies found the vehicle with two men and a woman inside, sheriff’s officials said. One of the men tried to run and was arrested.

The driver then fled and tried hitting two patrol vehicles before striking a third, according to sheriff’s officials. During the chase, he let the woman out of the vehicle. She has not been found.

The driver, later identified as Ruiz, led deputies on a five-minute chase through east Bakersfield before crashing into an unoccupied parked car in the 2600 block of McNutt Street, deputies said.

He ran and was arrested after a foot chase.