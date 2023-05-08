BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A driver accused of hitting and seriously injuring a child at Earl Warren High School then leaving the scene has pleaded no contest to both of the felony hit-and-run charges filed against him.

Jeffrey Tracy last week made what’s called an “open plea,” in which a defendant pleads no contest to all charges in the hope the court sentences them to a lesser punishment than what’s sought by the the prosecution.

Tracy could be sentenced up to four years in prison, but the court indicated it’s inclined to give him probation, Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said. Sentencing is scheduled June 6.

“This was not the result of an agreed-upon plea agreement with the District Attorney’s office,” Kinzel stressed.

Police arrested Tracy after video footage and damage to an SUV linked him to the Oct. 22, 2021, crash on Mountain Vista Drive. A school bus driver told police the driver of a Ford Flex left the scene after a boy was hit while crossing the street.

The boy suffered facial fractures, a lacerated liver and a bruise to the right side of his chest, according to a court filing. The injuries were consistent with being hit by a driver side mirror, the filing said.

The bus driver told police the Ford Flex driver briefly got out of the SUV but never checked on the boy.

A DA’s investigator arrived at the end of the next school day, took down license plate numbers of every Ford Flex that arrived and noticed a Ford Flex parked about a half-mile from the school, according to the filing. The investigator wrote down its license plate and the next day noticed it again parked a half-mile away waiting for a student. The investigator noticed it had damage to the driver’s side mirror, the filing says.

A records check revealed the vehicle’s registered owner as Katrina Tracy, the wife of Jeffrey Tracy, according to the filing. He matched the description of the man who drove the Ford Flex the day of the crash. He was arrested Nov. 4, 2021.