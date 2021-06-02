Driver left scene after hitting woman, 3-year-old boy: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The driver of a car that struck a woman and 3-year-old boy left the scene and police are asking for the public’s help identifying him.

Officers were dispatched around 10 a.m. Tuesday to a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Chester Avenue and 10th Street, police said. They found a woman and 3-year-old down in the roadway, both with moderate injuries.

The driver was described only as a Hispanic male wearing a hat. Police said he drove a gray or blue 2000s-model Honda four-door sedan.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Detail at 661-326-3967.