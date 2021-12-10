Driver in Panama Lane crash that killed siblings pleads not guilty, denied bail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The driver of a vehicle that careened across the roadway and onto a sidewalk, striking and killing a 19-year-old man and his 10-year-old sister, pleaded not guilty Friday to charges including two counts of second-degree murder.

Lisa Core, 46, also pleaded not guilty to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving while her license was revoked or suspended for DUI and failing to provide proof of insurance.

Judge Michael G. Bush denied bail, finding Core posed a threat to the public.

She’s due back in court Jan. 4.

Core lost control of her vehicle at around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Panama Lane near South H Street, police said.

JJ Malone and Caylee Brown were hit and died at the scene, according to family and coroner’s officials.

Core told 17 News in a jailhouse interview that she had a seizure and doesn’t remember the crash.

Core has two prior DUI convictions in Kern County, according to court records.