Driver in Panama Lane crash appears in court, family of siblings killed speak out

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two days after police say she took the wheel while intoxicated, rampaged through lanes of traffic and hit and killed a 19-year-old man and his 10-year-old sister, Lisa Core was in Kern County Superior Court on Friday.

Core is facing two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license for DUI and failing to provide proof of insurance.

On Thursday night, Kelsey Villatoro, a cousin of the two killed, questioned how Core was still on the road in the first place.

“We just hope that she gets prosecuted and that she’s never let out again, ever,” Villatoro said. “Because she had four DUI’s [and] a suspended license.”

Core was previously convicted twice for driving under the influence. During a jailhouse interview with 17 News, Core said she knew her license was suspended and she should not be driving.

“That is the only reason I drove over there cause I didn’t have anybody to go,” Core said. “I was gonna ask my neighbor but they couldn’t.”

Jeff Malone, the father of the 19-year-old killed in Wednesday’s crash as well as Daltin Brown, the brother of the 10-year-old killed, were in court on Friday to witness the arraignment.

Malone said it was hard to be there but he wants to make sure this doesn’t happen to another family.

“If you ever think about having a few beers and getting behind the wheel of a vehicle, just don’t,” he said. “No one deserves to go through the pain that me and the entire family on both sides are going through.”

Brown said he thought about wishing he was there with his sister after school when the crash occurred that day. He added it is impactful to see how the Bakersfield community has rallied around his family.

“All the people who have come together, whether they have known them personally or just heard their name, it feels really nice to see how much people care for them,” Brown said.