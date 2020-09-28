Driver hit woman walking in the street then fled the scene, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck a woman Saturday and left the scene, leaving her seriously injured in the roadway.

The incident happened at about 8:25 p.m. when a car hit a woman walking in the eastbound lane of California Avenue near T Street, police said. The suspect vehicle is described as a blue Honda Fit manufactured between 2009 to 2013.

Stock image of the type of car that was involved in Saturday’s hit-and-run crash.

The victim was listed in critical but stable condition, police said. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.