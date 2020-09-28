Driver hit woman walking in the street then fled the scene, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck a woman Saturday and left the scene, leaving her seriously injured in the roadway.
The incident happened at about 8:25 p.m. when a car hit a woman walking in the eastbound lane of California Avenue near T Street, police said. The suspect vehicle is described as a blue Honda Fit manufactured between 2009 to 2013.
The victim was listed in critical but stable condition, police said. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.