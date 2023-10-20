BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorist involved in a chase that began in McFarland appeared to purposely hit an uninvolved Kern County Sheriff’s Office vehicle while traveling between 45 to 50 mph, according to court documents.

A deputy who witnessed the crash early Oct. 8 said the driver of a Mercury Marquis fleeing police didn’t appear to lose control or brake, but instead seemed to target a sheriff’s Ford Explorer stopped on southbound Airport Drive at Merle Haggard Drive, the documents released this week say.

“I suddenly saw the suspect vehicle quickly make a left turn and strike (the Ford),” the deputy said in the documents. The Mercury hit the Ford’s front passenger side, reports say. Both vehicles had major damage.

The Mercury’s driver, Enrique Lovera-Carrillo, 21, was taken into custody at the scene and has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun.

He’s due back in court next week.

The deputy in the Explorer suffered a cut to his elbow and reported pain to the elbow, a knee and shoulder, the reports say. He was treated at Kern Medical.

The chase began around 1 a.m. when McFarland police tried to pull the Mercury over after seeing it speed down Perkins Avenue, officials said. Police followed the Mercury onto Highway 99 to the Merle Haggard Drive off-ramp.