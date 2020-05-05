Driver charged in deadly crash had BAC more than twice the legal limit, report says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of driving under the influence when he rear-ended a vehicle in a collision resulting in the death of the other driver had a blood-alcohol content of 0.18 percent, more than twice the legal limit, according to a court filing.

Fashawn Pearson, 25, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated stemming from the April 6 crash.

Both Pearson and a vehicle driven by 52-year-old Victor Gonzalez were traveling west on East Panama Lane at about 3:46 a.m. when Pearson rear-ended Gonzalez, police said. The impact pushed Gonzalez’s vehicle off the road and into a telephone pole, according to the probable cause declaration filed in the case. The vehicle then rolled over and caught fire.

Gonzalez died at the scene.

Pearson is next due in court June 8.