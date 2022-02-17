Driver booked on suspicion of murder in crash that killed Bianca Flores

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 35-year-old man has been booked on suspicion of murder for allegedly racing in a Ford Mustang that collided head-on with another vehicle, killing its driver.

Held without bail, Iqbal Singh is also booked on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving and engaging in an illegal speed contest. He’s due in court Friday to be formally arraigned.

Police say Singh was racing a motorcycle east on Panama Lane when he lost control and crossed into westbound traffic, hitting a vehicle driven by Bianca Flores, 19. She died at the scene of the Feb. 2 crash just west of Akers Road.

Singh was injured and had been hospitalized but was booked into jail late Wednesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office website.

The motorcyclist sped away and law firm Rodriguez & Associates is offering a reward of $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information on the motorcyclist is asked to call Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.