LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — A driver has been arrested and three women who were killed have been identified after a fatal crash occurred near Lamont, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP, 38-year-old José de Jésus Gómez of Arvin has been arrested for vehicular manslaughter charges after allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of South Edison Road and Di Giorgio Road, crashing into another vehicle occupied by three women around 5:36 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3. The women were pronounced dead on scene.

KCSO has identified the three Lamont women killed as 36-year-old Yolanda Godinez, 28-year-old Darli Santiago and 56-year-old Gabina Santiago de Arias. Arias was the operator of the vehicle, and Santiago and Godinez were both passengers.

A postmortem investigation will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death of the three women, KCSO said.

CHP officers momentarily closed Edison Road in both directions, just north of the intersection, following the crash.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this crash is encouraged to call CHP at 661-396-6600.