Driver arrested after crashing vehicle into apartment complex during police pursuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person was arrested early this morning after a vehicle crashed into an apartment complex in west Bakersfield during a police pursuit.

The Bakersfield Police Department said the chase started around 1 a.m. when a California Highway Patrol officer heard gunshots while on patrol. That officer then saw a car blow through a lane closure on Stockdale Highway and McDonald Way, the department said. 

The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver fled, according to police. The vehicle crashed into an apartment complex on Belle Terrace near McDonald Way. 

BPD has not confirmed whether anyone was inside the home or if anyone was hurt. The incident is still under investigation.

