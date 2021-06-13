Driver arrested, accused of homicide following ‘intentional’ collisions that left 1 dead, 4 injured: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man listed as critical at a hospital, is under arrest and accused of homicide after a series of “intentional” crashes Saturday night in Bakersfield that left one person dead and four others injured.

Bakersfield police have not identified the man who drove a pickup truck with a utility trailer Saturday involved in the three separate collisions. Officials say he was arrested for homicide and assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials said the first collision was reported at around 9:40 p.m. in the 4200 block of Jewett Avenue. Investigators say the driver of the pickup truck intentionally rammed a vehicle, and when he tried to ram the vehicle a second time, he struck a pedestrian at the intersection of Q and West Columbus streets.

Two people inside the vehicle were treated at the scene for minor injuries, while the pedestrian was taken to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries, according to police.

Following the pedestrian collision at Q and West Columbus, investigators say the pickup truck driver drove off and collided head-on with a vehicle in the 3900 block of Q Street. The driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old man identified as Everardo Perez Jr., suffered major injuries in the collision and was taken to Kern Medical where he later died. A female passenger in the vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

In a release, police said they believe all of the collisions were “intentional acts.” The driver of the pickup truck suffered major injuries and was listed as critical at a hospital.

The investigation into the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.