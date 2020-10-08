Dramatic surveillance video shows deputy-involved shooting at Tony’s Pizza

17 News has obtained dramatic surveillance video from a deputy-involved shooting at Tony’s Firehouse Grill and Pizza in August.

It all started as a calm evening at the restaurant off Highway 178 east of town, but the night ended in chaos.

Around 6:30, 36-year-old Cesar Sanchez Ruiz pulled up in his silver Mazda, circling the parking lot. He then parked in the back, where he took out his belongings and abandoned his car.

According to KCSO, Ruiz tried to enter the restaurant through the back, but several restaurant employees locked the door before he got in.

He finally moved to the front of the restaurant, where he pulled out a gun, threatening the diners, according to KCSO. Little did he know, in a white pickup truck across the parking lot, off-duty deputy Mario Garza saw everything happen.

Garza approached calmly, first kicking off his sandals before pulling out his gun. Garza reportedly fired when Ruiz refused to drop his firearm. Ruiz died at the scene.

After an investigation, KCSO determined Garza did nothing wrong. He and the restaurant-goers were not hurt.