DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, officers from the Delano Police department arrested an admitted gang member seen trying to ditch a gun, according to DPD.

On April 14th officer stopped a white Nissan Altima for throwing something out of his car around 10:08 p.m. near 302 Garces Highway, according to DPD. The driver was Daniel Torres, 37, according to DPD.

Officers searched the area where they said they saw Torres throw the object from his vehicle. Officer said they located a loaded 9 mm handgun and a 34 round high capacity magazine.

Officers said Torres admitted to being an active southern gang member.

Records show he was a prior convicted felon.